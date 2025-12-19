A win Sunday gives Mike Tomlin his 200th win, 19th season with a .500 or better record

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin can add two more achievements to his impressive career résumé on Sunday.

If the Steelers beat the Lions, Tomlin will earn his 200th career win, and will clinch his 19th season with a .500 or better record.

Tomlin would improve his career record to 200-124-2 (counting the playoffs) with a win on Sunday. That would make him the 11th head coach in NFL history with 200 wins. At age 53, it would also make Tomlin the third-youngest coach to reach the 200-win mark. Curly Lambeau did it at age 48 and Don Shula did it at age 51.

If the Steelers win they’ll improve their record to 9-6 on the season, which would clinch a winning record. Tomlin is in his 19th season as a head coach and has had a .500 or better record in every one of his NFL seasons. With 19 seasons at .500 or better, Tomlin would tie Marty Schottenheimer for the fourth-most in NFL history. Only Don Shula with 24, Andy Reid with 23 and Bill Belichick with 21 have had more.