Rams lost despite 581 yards, 0 turnovers, 3 takeaways, unprecedented in NFL history

  
Published December 19, 2025 12:11 PM

If you saw the stats from Thursday night’s game but not the final score, you’d never guess who won.

The Rams’ offense ran up 581 yards on the Seahawks’ defense. The Rams intercepted Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold twice and recovered a Cooper Kupp fumble. The Rams never turned the ball over. And yet the Rams lost.

To dominate statistically like that while losing the game was unprecedented in NFL history. Thursday night’s game was only the sixth time ever that a team gained at least 581 yards, didn’t turn the ball over, and forced at least three turnovers. Not only were the Rams the first of those six teams to lose when hitting those three stats, the previous five teams all won in massive blowouts: The average score of those previous five games was 62-13.

The previous five times a team reached the same statistical marks that the Rams reached on Thursday night were the Dolphins’ 70-20 win over the Broncos in 2023, the Ravens’ 59-10 win over the Dolphins in 2019, the Eagles’ 59-28 win over Washington in 2010, the Patriots’ 59-0 win over the Titans in 2009, and the Bears’ 61-7 win over the Packers in 1980.

If you put up the kind of stats the Rams put up on Thursday night, you should win the game easily. This was a loss that has to leave the Rams wondering how they let the game slip away from them.