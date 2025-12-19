Jets will keep Garrett Wilson on IR for rest of season

Jets receiver Garrett Wilson will not return in the 2025 season.

Head coach Aaron Glenn announced in his Friday press conference that Wilson will remain on injured reserve with the knee injury that has kept him out since early November.

“Garrett’s doing a really good job in his rehab, but what we’re going to do — just talking to docs, talking to him — is we’re going to hold him out for the rest of the season and he will be ready to go as the offseason program starts up,” Glenn said. “And I’m excited about that.”

While Wilson is eligible to return, it makes sense to shut him down given that the Jets are 3-11 to prevent any further risk to Wilson’s knee.

“He’s on board,” Glenn said. “And, again, he’s doing really, really well as far as his rehab. We just want to be smart with him because he’s a key cog of what we’re doing here. And to be able to get him back in the offseason program fully healthy, ready to go, we felt like that was the best decision for all of us.”

Wilson eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons and had not missed a game before 2025. He’ll finish his fourth year having caught 36 passes for 395 yards with four touchdowns.