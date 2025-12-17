Lamar Jackson was out of practice with an illness

Lamar Jackson missed Wednesday’s practice, the sixth consecutive week he’s gone without a full week of practice. This time, though, it wasn’t a knee, ankle or toe injury that kept the Ravens quarterback sidelined.

The Ravens list an illness as the reason for Jackson’s absence today.

He is not listed with any injury.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (foot), linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee), linebacker Roquan Smith (knee), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee/ankle) and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (quad) also were non-participants on Wednesday.

Linebacker Jay Higgins IV (knee) and safety Keondre Jackson (ankle) were limited.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle) and defensive tackle C.J. Okoye (quad) were full participants.