Packers cut Ravens lead to 27-24 on Malik Willis’ second TD run

  
Published December 27, 2025 10:23 PM

Malik Willis’ second touchdown run has pulled the Packers to within 27-24 of the Ravens.

The quarterback’s 11-yard run, with 2:02 remaining in the third quarter, completed a seven-play, 86-yard drive. Willis did point to his hamstring after the play, and the team’s medical staff was looking at him on the bench.

Willis’ first touchdown run went for 22 yards, and he now has 45 yards on seven carries.

He is also 16-of-19 for 272 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers trailed 27-14 at halftime but have scored on both possessions of the second half and forced the Ravens to punt for the first time tonight on Baltimore’s first possession of the second half. Green Bay settled for a red-zone field goal on the first drive of the second half, stalling at the Baltimore 6.