Super Bowl ticket prices have dropped, cheapest seats under $4,000

Fans who waited until the last minute to buy their Super Bowl tickets are finding some bargain-basement prices — at least by Super Bowl standards.

Ticket sites are now listing cheap seats for less than $4,000, which is a lot of money for most sporting events but represents a significant drop over the last two weeks.

Thirteen days ago, when the Patriots and Seahawks won their conference championship games to earn their spots in the Super Bowl, the cheapest seats available were about $6,500.

According to TicketData.com, tickets to the Super Bowl are now less than tickets to last month’s College Football National Championship Game.