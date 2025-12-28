 Skip navigation
Tyler Huntley’s touchdown pass puts the Ravens up 34-24

  
Published December 27, 2025 10:37 PM

The Ravens answered again after the Packers got within one score.

Baltimore drove 85 yards in 12 plays and used 6:52 off the clock with Zay Flowers catching a 10-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Huntley. With 10:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Ravens lead 34-24.

The Ravens have 63 plays for 353 yards, including 246 on the ground.

Derrick Henry has 29 carries for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

Huntley, who is subbing for injured starter Lamar Jackson, is 16-of-20 for 107 yards and a touchdown. He has run for 55 yards on six carries. Flowers has four catches for 30 yards and the score.