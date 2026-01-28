Report: Bucs spoke with Sean McDermott about role on staff, but he’s taking 2026 off

The Buccaneers had some interest in a recently fired coach to join head coach Todd Bowles’ revamped 2026 staff. But at this point, that’s not going to happen.

Greg Auman of FOX Sports reported on Wednesday that Tampa Bay talked to former Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott about a role with the franchise. But McDermott is still planning to take 2026 off of coaching and reevaluate his options in 2027.

It was previously reported that even though McDermott initially planned to continue coaching, he changed his mind and was likely to take a year off.

McDermott and Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht were both with the Eagles from 2003-2007, with Licht working in the club’s front office and McDermott on Andy Reid’s coaching staff.

The Buccaneers have new offensive and special teams coordinators under Bowles heading into 2026, with some members of the defensive staff also not retained. Tampa Bay finished a disappointing 8-9 in 2025, missing out on the postseason despite beating the Panthers in Week 18.

McDermott should be the proverbial belle of the ball next offseason for teams that need a head coach.