Report: Sean McDermott “likely” to take a year off

When the Bills fired coach Sean McDermott, he informed his staff that he plans to keep coaching.

If he does, it’s looking like it won’t happen in 2026.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, it’s “likely” that McDermott will take a year off.

There had been no groundswell from the teams that have vacancies, once McDermott entered the fray. Neither the Dolphins nor the Titans pressed pause on their impending hires for a shot at McDermott. And there were no reports of a Harbaugh-style land rush for McDermott.

McDermott, in nine seasons with the Bills, went to the playoffs eight times — including seven in a row. Even if the assessment of Bills owner Terry Pegula regarding the reason for the team hitting the “proverbial playoff wall” was accurate (i.e., that it was coaching and not talent), plenty of the teams looking for coaches have hit the “proverbial can’t-get-to-the-playoffs” wall.

The Cardinals, Raiders, Browns, Titans, and Dolphins are all teams that should love to make it to the playoffs every year, without getting to a Super Bowl.

Of course, McDermott has had access to one of the best quarterbacks in the game. That said, McDermott’s first playoff trip in Buffalo, which ended an 18-year drought for the franchise, happened with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback.

It’s still better for McDermott to wait than to take a bad job. And, like every year, most of the jobs are open not because the team is a juggernaut.