 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Malik Willis leaves game after aggravating his shoulder injury

  
Published December 27, 2025 10:45 PM

Malik Willis was questionable to play Saturday night because of a right shoulder injury.

He was having a career night when he threw a 7-yard pass to Christian Watson with 7:40 left in the fourth quarter. Willis was not contacted on the play but immediately grabbed his right shoulder in pain.

Willis left the game and sprinted up the tunnel to the training room.

The Packers list him as questionable to return.

Clayton Tune replaced him, and on his second snap, threw a perfect pass to Bo Melton. The pass went through the hands of Melton and into the hands of Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

The Packers now face a real uphill battle to come back, trailing 34-24 with 6:56 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Willis is 18-of-21 for 288 yards and a touchdown and has run for 60 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.