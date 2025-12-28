Malik Willis leaves game after aggravating his shoulder injury

Malik Willis was questionable to play Saturday night because of a right shoulder injury.

He was having a career night when he threw a 7-yard pass to Christian Watson with 7:40 left in the fourth quarter. Willis was not contacted on the play but immediately grabbed his right shoulder in pain.

Willis left the game and sprinted up the tunnel to the training room.

The Packers list him as questionable to return.

Clayton Tune replaced him, and on his second snap, threw a perfect pass to Bo Melton. The pass went through the hands of Melton and into the hands of Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

The Packers now face a real uphill battle to come back, trailing 34-24 with 6:56 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Willis is 18-of-21 for 288 yards and a touchdown and has run for 60 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.