 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings place LB Jonathan Greenard, S Joshua Metellus on IR

  
Published December 17, 2025 04:33 PM

The Vikings placed safety Joshua Metellus and outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard on injured reserve, ending their seasons.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell announced on Monday that Greenard’s second season with the Vikings would end with shoulder surgery after the edge rusher aggravated his injury in Sunday’s victory over the Cowboys. He initially injured his shoulder in Week 10 against Baltimore.

Metellus also had been playing through a shoulder injury, which has had him on the injury report since Week 13.

Metellus totaled 86 tackles, half a sack, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, a team-high two interceptions and six passes defensed.

“We’ve just been evaluating that shoulder, kind of a week-in and week-out basis, and got home late Sunday, went through some of the medical evaluations Monday and into yesterday, and it’s been determined he’s going to get his shoulder fixed,” O’Connell said Wednesday, via Craig Peters of the team website. "[Vice President of Player Health and Performance] Tyler [Williams] and his group, our doctors and Josh feel like this is the right time to not risk possibly injuring it any more.”

O’Connell said Metellus and Greenard will remain around the team and be “heavily involved” in helping to push their teammates to finish the season in the right way.

Greenard totaled 38 tackles with three sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, three passes defensed and a forced fumble.

The Vikings also announced that rookie tight end Gavin Bartholomew is returning to practice this week. He has spent the year on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.