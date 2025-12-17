Vikings place LB Jonathan Greenard, S Joshua Metellus on IR

The Vikings placed safety Joshua Metellus and outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard on injured reserve, ending their seasons.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell announced on Monday that Greenard’s second season with the Vikings would end with shoulder surgery after the edge rusher aggravated his injury in Sunday’s victory over the Cowboys. He initially injured his shoulder in Week 10 against Baltimore.

Metellus also had been playing through a shoulder injury, which has had him on the injury report since Week 13.

Metellus totaled 86 tackles, half a sack, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, a team-high two interceptions and six passes defensed.

“We’ve just been evaluating that shoulder, kind of a week-in and week-out basis, and got home late Sunday, went through some of the medical evaluations Monday and into yesterday, and it’s been determined he’s going to get his shoulder fixed,” O’Connell said Wednesday, via Craig Peters of the team website. "[Vice President of Player Health and Performance] Tyler [Williams] and his group, our doctors and Josh feel like this is the right time to not risk possibly injuring it any more.”

O’Connell said Metellus and Greenard will remain around the team and be “heavily involved” in helping to push their teammates to finish the season in the right way.

Greenard totaled 38 tackles with three sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, three passes defensed and a forced fumble.

The Vikings also announced that rookie tight end Gavin Bartholomew is returning to practice this week. He has spent the year on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.