Packers place Micah Parsons on injured reserve

The Packers placed edge rusher Micah Parsons on injured reserve on Wednesday, the team announced.

The four-time Pro Bowler tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos. He will undergo season-ending surgery.

He faces a prognosis of at least the next nine months in rehab.

Parsons injured his knee on a non-contact play late in the third quarter, trying to change directions while chasing quarterback Bo Nix.

In 14 games this season, Parsons registered 12.5 sacks with 12 tackles for loss, 26 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

He has missed only five games in his career, with one of his absences because of a positive COVID test.