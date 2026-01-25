NFL’s “Orwellian” replay system looms over Conference Championship Sunday

The NFL’s replay system needs consistency and transparency. Lately, it has too often had neither.

And it will be under the microscope on Sunday, during the conference championship games.

The advent of replay assistance has added to a vibe that was described (accurately) by Kyle Brandt of NFL Network as “Orwellian,” during a discussion last Sunday about the failure to conduct a full review of the controversial Brandin Cooks play in Bills-Broncos. Complicating the situation is that no one knows who is making these decisions.

There are two key questions. One, in situations where a coach’s challenge is not available (e.g., the final two minutes of a half, scoring plays, overtime), who initiates the full replay process? Two, when there’s an official replay review, who makes the decision?

The rulebook, as to the first question, states that "[o]nly the Replay Official or the Senior Vice President of Officiating or his or her designee may initiate a review of a play.” As to the second question, the rulebook says this: “All Replay Reviews will be conducted by the Senior Vice President of Officiating or his or her designee.”

There’s one major problem. The NFL currently has no Senior Vice President of Officiating, and apparently hasn’t had one for nearly two years.

Here’s the link to the current members of the NFL’s football operations team. Perry Fewell is listed as “Senior Vice President, Officiating Communications and Administration.” Mark Butterworth is listed as “Vice President, Replay Training and Development.” Ramon George and George Stewart are separately identified as “Vice President, Officiating Training and Development.”

Walt Anderson, who doesn’t appear in the link to the members of the NFL’s football operations team, had been the Senior V.P. of Officiating. In April 2024, the NFL announced that Anderson “is transitioning to a new role as NFL rules analyst and club communications liaison.”

No replacement was announced at the time. The following month, FootballZebras.com reported that Ramon George would become the new Senior V.P. of Officiating. That report was later updated to explain that George would not inherit the title.

The update also reasonably surmised that the rulebook would be revised, given the multiple references to “Senior V.P. of Officiating.” That has not happened.

The situation only adds to the confusion as to who, if anyone, is ultimately responsible for activating the replay process and, when activated, making the replay decision.

Here’s another wrinkle. In a recent appearance on the Purple Insider podcast, former NFL employee Maggie Robinson, who described her game-day role as “literally sitting next to Walt Anderson” for two straight seasons, said this: “Walt Anderson essentially has the final say.”

If her two years of literally sitting next to Walt Anderson included the 2024 season (available online resources don’t provide a clear answer), it means that Anderson was continuing to serve as the de facto Senior V.P. of Officiating, even after he left that role. (It would also suggest, given the lingering failure to fill the job, that Anderson is still doing it.)

It’s stunning, frankly, that a multi-billion-dollar business with so much riding on the effective implementation of the replay process would have such a glaring donut hole in both its organizational chart and its rulebook. As a result, no one on the outside ever knows who is making replay rulings or who is activating the replay system in situations like the Cooks play, where the coach can’t throw the red challenge flag.

Of all the things the NFL needs to button up ASAP, this should be the top item on the list. In a perfect world, they’ll do it before 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, when the AFC Championship kicks off.

Frankly, all stakeholders in the sport — and anyone who cares about the integrity of the game — should demand it.