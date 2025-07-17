 Skip navigation
Sam LaPorta: John Morton has a brilliant mind, will call the offense great

  
Published July 17, 2025 10:17 AM

After finishing No. 1 in scoring and No. 2 in yards last season, the Lions have a new offensive coordinator in John Morton.

In an interview with Jim Rome this week, tight end Sam LaPorta noted that while the offense might be a little different with a new play-caller, the continuity within the rest of the offensive staff will aid in the transition.

“Fortunately, we kept a couple of our position coaches — specifically our offensive line coach,” LaPorta said. “We promoted Hank Fraley to our run game coordinator, so fortunately for me, we have the same run-game system this year, the same verbiage, which you can imagine is a lot. But Johnny Mo, pass-game coordinator his entire life. Brilliant mind. I think he’s going to call the offense great.”

Morton had been with the Lions under Dan Campbell in 2022, so he’s familiar with the way the franchise has been run in recent years. And with that, LaPorta noted that the way Campbell and General Manager Brad Holmes have set the tone within the organization by bringing in the right players makes the biggest difference.

“People always say it’s a player’s game and Brad Holmes has been the best at finding guys in the league that fit the culture in Detroit and are damn good football players at the end of the day as well,” LaPorta said. “So, it starts with Dan and Brad and it works its way down to the players.”

We’ll see how the club adapts and adjusts with a new offensive play-caller starting with Detroit’s Week 1 matchup against Green Bay.