PFT Live spends the rest of the week at the Scouting Combine

We’re back in Indianapolis. It’s like we never left.

There’s a distinct Groundhog Day vibe to the Scouting Combine. Every year at the same time. In the same place. Sleeping at the same hotel. Broadcasting PFT Live from the same location. Eating at the same restaurants.

But I enjoy same. There’s a comfort and familiarity in same. Even if feels like we were just here yesterday, it feels right to be back in Indy.

The drill is the same, too. PFT Live originates from Indy for the rest of the week, at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN, Peacock, and SiriusXM 85.

There’s one key difference, however. The blizzard in the New York area has delayed travel for Simms. For Tuesday’s show, both Charean Williams and Myles Simmons will join me for the two-hour discussion of everything going on in the NFL.

After the show, we’ll interview some coaches and General Managers, before or after they visit the array of podiums for the usual Scouting Combine press conferences. On Wednesday, Simms will be joining me for the first of three live shows that will include visits with many of the prospects who have come to town for the Combine experience. We’ll interview more coaches and General Managers on Wednesday, after the show.

On Thursday and Friday, we’ll have more prospects — including Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

It’s a fun week. It’s a busy week. It’s a great opportunity to visit with folks we know, and to get to know some of the guys who will officially join the NFL in late April.

All of the interviews eventually will land on YouTube, and most of them will be attached to our blurbs here at PFT.

Either way, the 2026 offseason is off and running. And, like every year, there’s plenty of stuff to discuss. Thanks in advance for joining us for the ride.