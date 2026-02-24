NFL invites former Packers training camp QB Taylor Elgersma to throw at the Combine

The Scouting Combine is mostly for players who are draft eligible, but this year at least one quarterback who has already been on an NFL roster will have scouts checking him out in Indianapolis.

Free agent quarterback Taylor Elgersma, who spent three months on the Packers’ 90-player roster last summer, was invited to throw at the Combine, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Elgersma will be there primarily to throw in drills to help the scouts evaluate the wide receivers, tight ends, running backs and defensive backs who are eligible for the 2026 NFL draft. But he hopes that if he throws the ball well, he’ll catch the eye of an NFL team that will bring him to camp this year.

Elgersma went undrafted by the NFL after being named first-team All-Canadian following his final season at Laurier University in Ontario. He’s been drafted by both the Canadian Football League and the United Football League, but he’ll keep trying to make it to the NFL.

The 6-foot-5, 227-pound Elgersma completed 16 of 23 passes for 166 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while playing for the Packers in the preseason last year.