 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL to study shoulder pad requirements after rise in shoulder injuries

  
Published February 23, 2026 05:54 PM

The NFL’s offseason plans include taking a look at whether changes should be made to the league’s shoulder pad requirements.

NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said on Monday that a rise in shoulder injuries in recent seasons has led the league to examine whether there’s a correlation to a trend that’s seen the padding provide “less coverage” than they did in the past.

“Shoulder injuries were very high a year ago,” Miller said, via longtime NFL reporter Mark Maske. “They weren’t quite as high this year, but they were still higher than average. And so the conversation with the Competition Committee went to: Are there equipment-focused ways you can prevent some of those injuries?

Miller said he thinks there are “equipment elements to this which need to be addressed” and a consensus around the rest of the league could lead to a different look on the field in 2026.