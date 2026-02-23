NFL to consider allowing replay officials to flag non-football acts unpenalized on the field

The NFL Competition Committee has discussed a change to the league’s rules that would allow replay officials throw penalty flags for fouls that went unpunished on the field.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said on Monday that the conversation centered on non-football acts that were unpenalized by on-field officials. Vincent cited Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe striking Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs during Super Bowl LX and Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall stepping on Rams guard Kevin Dotson during the regular season as plays that could be addressed by the change. Jobe was fined for his act and Hall was suspended for one game, but neither was penalized during the game.

“You don’t want to just be expanding the Pandora’s box, but we believe that things like the non-football act, you can really, really restrict what that is,” Vincent said, via ESPN.com. “That’s something that we believe that potentially there’s a little bit of tweaking in the language, that may be the first step.”

If the league moves forward with this change, there will likely be more questions in the future about allowing replay officials to make calls on other clear penalties that are missed on the field.