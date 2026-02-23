 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL to consider allowing replay officials to flag non-football acts unpenalized on the field

  
Published February 23, 2026 06:11 PM

The NFL Competition Committee has discussed a change to the league’s rules that would allow replay officials throw penalty flags for fouls that went unpunished on the field.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said on Monday that the conversation centered on non-football acts that were unpenalized by on-field officials. Vincent cited Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe striking Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs during Super Bowl LX and Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall stepping on Rams guard Kevin Dotson during the regular season as plays that could be addressed by the change. Jobe was fined for his act and Hall was suspended for one game, but neither was penalized during the game.

“You don’t want to just be expanding the Pandora’s box, but we believe that things like the non-football act, you can really, really restrict what that is,” Vincent said, via ESPN.com. “That’s something that we believe that potentially there’s a little bit of tweaking in the language, that may be the first step.”

If the league moves forward with this change, there will likely be more questions in the future about allowing replay officials to make calls on other clear penalties that are missed on the field.