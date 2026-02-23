 Skip navigation
Bradley Bozeman announces his retirement after eight seasons

  
Chargers offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman announced his retirement on Monday.

Bozeman, 31, started 33 of 34 possible games at center the past two seasons for the Chargers.

The Ravens made Bozeman a sixth-round pick in 2018, and he started 49 games in his four seasons in Baltimore. He made 32 starts at left guard and 17 at center.

He made 28 starts at center for the Panthers in 2022-23.

“After eight seasons in the NFL, I’m ready for my next chapter,” Bozeman wrote on Instagram. “This game has given me so much — lessons, lifelong friendships, and memories my family will carry forever. I’ve poured everything I had into this journey, and I walk away grateful and proud.

“Thank you to every teammate, coach, and fan I was blessed to cross paths with along the way. Thank you to my amazing family who supported me every step of this journey, to my three amazing kids — Brody, Bailey, and Boone — who made every sacrifice worth it, and especially to my unbelievable wife, my ride or die from the very beginning. I couldn’t have done any of this without you!

“Someone once told me, ‘Every career — no matter how decorated — ends in a trash bag.’ The game moves on. Someone fills your spot. I’m just thankful God gave me the chance to take the ride. On to the next chapter of life at the farm!”