PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
Belichick 'took a big risk' joining the Patriots
Should Bengals' rookie Stewart return to CFB?

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
Should Bengals’ rookie Stewart return to CFB?

Bears agree to contract with second-round draft pick Shemar Turner

  
Published July 17, 2025 12:01 PM

And then there were four.

After months of slow negotiations, another second-round draft pick agreed to his rookie contract this morning: The Bears and second-round defensive tackle Shemar Turner agreed to a deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That means there have now been four second-round picks to reach contract agreements, with 28 more to go.

The top two picks of the second round, Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger and Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins, got unprecedented fully guaranteed rookie contracts. That led agents for other second-round picks to demand that their clients get big guarantees, too, and teams weren’t willing to meet those demands. So the other 30 second-round picks went unsigned for more than two months.

But yesterday 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins agreed to a deal that was 87 percent guaranteed, making him the third 2025 second-round pick to sign. And Turner’s signing today makes him the fourth 2025 second-round pick to sign. There’s no word yet on how much of Turner’s deal is guaranteed.

Turner, who played his college football at Texas A&M, was the 30th pick of the second round. The Bears hope he makes an immediate impact on their defensive line, and other NFL teams surely hope his contract is one that will help to grease the skids and get the rest of the league’s second-round picks into training camps soon.