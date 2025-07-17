Second-rounder Alfred Collins, the 43rd overall pick, agrees to terms

It begins.

One of the 30 unsigned second-round picks has agreed to terms. And he did not receive a fully-guaranteed deal.

Via multiple reports, the 49ers reached an agreement with defensive tackle Alfred Collins, the 43rd overall pick in the 2025 draft.

Of the slotted $10.3 million deal, $9 million was reportedly guaranteed. That’s 87.37 of the contract. Last year, the 43rd pick had 77.98 percent of his contract fully guaranteed.

Will it set the floor for picks taken before Collins and/or the ceiling for picks taken after him? Time will tell.

Regardless, Collins has agreed to terms. And he ended up with a healthy increase in full guarantees over the player taken 43rd overall a year ago.