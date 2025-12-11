 Skip navigation
DK Metcalf fully participated in Thursday’s practice

  
Published December 11, 2025 05:14 PM

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was confident earlier this week about wide receiver DK Metcalf’s availability for Monday night’s game against the Dolphins and the team’s first practice report of the week gave no reason to feel otherwise.

Metcalf was a full participant in the session. Metcalf stayed overnight in Baltimore after experiencing stomach pains that started after he took a hit early in last Sunday’s win over the Ravens.

Linebacker Patrick Queen (hip), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left wrist), safety Kyle Dugger (hand), defensive lineman Yahya Black (shoulder), and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (ankle) were also full participants.

Linebacker Malik Harrison and tight end Darnell Washington were both limited as they work through the concussion protocol. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek (hand), cornerback James Pierre (calf), offensive lineman Andrus Peat (concussion), and edge rusher T.J. Watt (lung) did not practice. The Steelers announced earlier in the day that Watt has been hospitalized for evaluation of his issue.