Browns rookie QB Taylen Green: No one as tall as me moves like me

Browns rookie quarterback Taylen Green believes he’s one of a kind.

Green is taller than most other quarterbacks and his performance at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis shows that he also stands out in terms of his physical ability. He ran a 4.36 40-yard dash and set positional records for his vertical leap and broad jump, which makes him feel like there’s no easy comparison for him among the league’s other signal callers.

“To be honest, no,” Green said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I would say of course Lamar [Jackson], but he ain’t 6′6″. Josh Allen is close, but I’m 230. He’s like 260. My dad says Randall Cunningham-ish. I really don’t think there’s anybody like me. Not in a like cocky [way] or anything, just some confidence. There’s nobody that moves like me, that’s as tall as me.”

It’s hard to argue with Green being an outlier when it comes to size and athleticism, but the flip side of that is that he lasted until the sixth round of the draft because those traits did not translate to consistent success throwing the ball while at Arkansas. The Browns are trying to address the fundamental causes that contributed to 35 college interceptions and the results of that effort will decide if Green ever progresses beyond intriguing prospect in the NFL.