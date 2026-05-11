 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLschedule5-8.jpg
NFL says that schedule release is ‘almost here’
nbc_pft_juan_jennings_260508.jpg
Holley: Jennings fits Vikings’ scheme ‘perfectly’
VrabelPatsnew5-8.jpg
How does Russini situation impact Vrabel’s future?

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLschedule5-8.jpg
NFL says that schedule release is ‘almost here’
nbc_pft_juan_jennings_260508.jpg
Holley: Jennings fits Vikings’ scheme ‘perfectly’
VrabelPatsnew5-8.jpg
How does Russini situation impact Vrabel’s future?

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns rookie QB Taylen Green: No one as tall as me moves like me

  
Published May 11, 2026 06:43 AM

Browns rookie quarterback Taylen Green believes he’s one of a kind.

Green is taller than most other quarterbacks and his performance at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis shows that he also stands out in terms of his physical ability. He ran a 4.36 40-yard dash and set positional records for his vertical leap and broad jump, which makes him feel like there’s no easy comparison for him among the league’s other signal callers.

“To be honest, no,” Green said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I would say of course Lamar [Jackson], but he ain’t 6′6″. Josh Allen is close, but I’m 230. He’s like 260. My dad says Randall Cunningham-ish. I really don’t think there’s anybody like me. Not in a like cocky [way] or anything, just some confidence. There’s nobody that moves like me, that’s as tall as me.”

It’s hard to argue with Green being an outlier when it comes to size and athleticism, but the flip side of that is that he lasted until the sixth round of the draft because those traits did not translate to consistent success throwing the ball while at Arkansas. The Browns are trying to address the fundamental causes that contributed to 35 college interceptions and the results of that effort will decide if Green ever progresses beyond intriguing prospect in the NFL.