Steelers expect DK Metcalf to play against the Dolphins

Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf did not travel back to Pittsburgh with the team after they beat the Ravens on Sunday, but it looks like he’ll be able to go against the Dolphins in Week 15.

Metcalf went to a Baltimore hospital after experiencing stomach pain. Head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that the wideout was injured on a hit early in the game and the pain got worse despite taking over the counter medication during the game, but is “moving in the right direction.” Tomlin said that Metcalf may be limited early in the practice week, but doesn’t “think it’s going to jeopardize his availability at all” for Monday night’s game against the Dolphins.

Tomlin also updated other injuries. Tackle Calvin Anderson is expected to miss another game with a knee injury while safety Kyle Dugger will have a chance to play after missing the Ravens game with a hand injury. Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon has missed multiple games with a knee injury and will be limited in practice as the Steelers assess whether he’s ready for game action.

Offensive lineman Andrus Peat, tight end Darnell Washington, and linebacker Malik Harrison were all ruled out against the Ravens after concussion evaluations and remain in the protocol. Peat started at left tackle and Dylan Cook got his first regular season playing time after he exited the game.