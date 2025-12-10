 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannionhurts_251210.jpg
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_parsonsholding_251210.jpg
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
nbc_pft_marcusfreeman_251210.jpg
Notre Dame’s Freeman generating NFL interest

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannionhurts_251210.jpg
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_parsonsholding_251210.jpg
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
nbc_pft_marcusfreeman_251210.jpg
Notre Dame’s Freeman generating NFL interest

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Bowles: Mike Evans has shown everything he’s needed to show in practice

  
Published December 10, 2025 11:57 AM

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles didn’t say wide receiver Mike Evans will definitely be playing against the Falcons on Thursday night, but it sounds like there’s a good chance that the veteran will be back in the lineup.

Evans returned to practice for the first time since breaking his collarbone in Week 7 and he continued to work this week, which led to Bowles being asked if he’s shown the team everything they need to see in order for him to play in a game. Bowles said that Evans has done that and extended the positive comments to Jalen McMillan, who has missed the whole season with a neck injury.

“They looked good,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “They looked fresh. I mean, they ran great routes and looked like they never left. Obviously, they haven’t been hit or anything yet, but they looked good in practice.”

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs could also return after missing last Sunday with an oblique injury. Bowles said that linebacker SirVocea Dennis (hip) and safety Rashad Wisdom (quad) have been ruled out. Tight end Cade Otton (knee) and safety Tykee Smith (neck, shoulder) are going to be listed as doubtful.