Todd Bowles: Mike Evans has shown everything he’s needed to show in practice

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles didn’t say wide receiver Mike Evans will definitely be playing against the Falcons on Thursday night, but it sounds like there’s a good chance that the veteran will be back in the lineup.

Evans returned to practice for the first time since breaking his collarbone in Week 7 and he continued to work this week, which led to Bowles being asked if he’s shown the team everything they need to see in order for him to play in a game. Bowles said that Evans has done that and extended the positive comments to Jalen McMillan, who has missed the whole season with a neck injury.

“They looked good,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “They looked fresh. I mean, they ran great routes and looked like they never left. Obviously, they haven’t been hit or anything yet, but they looked good in practice.”

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs could also return after missing last Sunday with an oblique injury. Bowles said that linebacker SirVocea Dennis (hip) and safety Rashad Wisdom (quad) have been ruled out. Tight end Cade Otton (knee) and safety Tykee Smith (neck, shoulder) are going to be listed as doubtful.