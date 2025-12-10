Michigan fires head coach Sherrone Moore for cause

Another major college football coaching job has just become available.

Michigan has fired head coach Sherrone Moore, in a surprise move that the university said was because of misconduct.

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior. Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately.”

The Michigan opening instantly becomes the best job available in college football — at a time when the dust was seemingly already settling on this year’s college coaching carousel.

Although Moore’s record through two years at Michigan isn’t great — he inherited the reigning national champions from Jim Harbaugh and went 8-5 in his first year and 9-3 in his second — he was not believed to be on the hot seat until Michigan learned of the inappropriate relationship.

Whatever the reasons for Moore’s departure, the Michigan job is now open, and high-profile coaches both in college and the NFL will be interested.