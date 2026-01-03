Seahawks and 49ers will be first finale with bost teams on six-game winning streaks

The first 17 weeks of the 2025 regular season worked out perfectly for the NFL. And for ESPN/ABC and NBC.

There are two highly-compelling games with stakes that are irrelevant to when the games are played. For Sunday night’s Ravens-Steelers game on NBC, there are layers of potential drama for the team that loses and, in turn, misses the playoffs. For Saturday night’s Seahawks-49ers game, both are in — and the winner will take the all-important top seed in the NFC.

Both teams are currently hot. Hotter than any two teams have ever been when squaring off in the last week of the season.

Via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, citing the Elias Sports Bureau, Seahawks-49ers will be the first regular-season finale in league history featuring both teams on winning streaks of at least six games.

Both teams last fell to a team the winner may be seeing again in the divisional round.

The 49ers lost on November 9, 42-26 to the Rams. The Seahawks last lost on November 16, 21-19 to the Rams.

The Rams will be the No. 5 seed if the Seahawks win tonight and the Rams beat the Cardinals on Sunday. The Rams will be the No. 6 seed if the 49ers win, or if the Rams lose.

When the Rams seemed to be on track to be the No. 1 seed, the possibility of hosting a division rival like the 49ers or Seahawks loomed. Now, the Rams could be the team that rolls into Levi’s Stadium or Lumen Field to bookend the regular-season win with a victory that ends the top seed’s season.