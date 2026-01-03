Joe Flacco on 2026: I’m somebody who wants to play football

Joe Flacco’s run as the starting quarterback in Cincinnati came to an end when Joe Burrow returned from a toe injury on Thanksgiving and he hopes it isn’t the last first-team run he has in the NFL.

Flacco won the starting job in Cleveland during the summer and started four games for the Browns before being replaced by rookie Dillon Gabriel. He was traded to the Bengals a short time later and started six more games that featured some good individual moments while the team went 1-5.

With the Bengals’ season coming to an end on Sunday, Flacco has started thinking about 2026 and his desire to be somewhere he has a chance to get on the field.

“That’s always a priority,” Flacco said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Associated Press. “I’m somebody who wants to play football. You’ve got to assess and see whatever is thrown your way. You have to go from there and see what you can do about it.”

It seems unlikely that any team will be handing Flacco a starting job this offseason, but a role in a quarterback competition or as an experienced option to go with rookie could be in the cards for a player who doesn’t seem to have any thoughts about calling it a day.