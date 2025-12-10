Trevor Lawrence limited in practice with an ankle injury

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is on the Jaguars’ injury report this week.

The Jaguars listed Lawrence as limited on the team’s first practice report ahead of their game against the Jets. Lawrence was 17-of-30 for 244 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday’s 36-19 win over the Colts. Nick Mullens played quarterback late in the game, but that was due to the score rather than an injury.

Wide receiver Parker Washington (hip), tight end Quintin Morris (ankle), left guard Ezra Cleveland (shoulder), defensive lineman BJ Green (knee), safety Andrew Wingard (concussion), and left tackle Walker Little (concussion) were also listed as limited.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (hand), defensive end Travon Walker (knee), and cornerback Jarrian Jones (neck) were full participants.