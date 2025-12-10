Philip Rivers: I wasn’t holding out hope to play again, I thought that ship had sailed

New Colts quarterback Philip Rivers said that until Daniel Jones got hurt on Sunday, he thought he was 100 percent retired.

“I wasn’t hanging onto any hope of playing again. I kind of thought that ship had sailed,” Rivers said. “But something about it excited me. It’s one of those deals where a door opens and you either walk through it and find out if you can do it, or run from it. I know there’s risk involved, but the only way to find out is going for it.”

Rivers said he was watching the Colts game and as soon as Jones was ruled out with an Achilles injury, he began to wonder if Colts head coach Shane Steichen would ask him to play.

“When that happened, in my mind, I was like, ‘What in the world?’ Just how crazy this would be on the quarterback position, I have to admit I thought,'I wonder if Shane will call,’” Rivers said. “Immediately, the competitor in you gets excited.”

Rivers will take over Jones’ No. 17 jersey and said he appreciates Jones allowing that.

“I saw the injury live. I feel terrible for Daniel,” Rivers said. “I texted with Daniel about him being so gracious about 17. That was meaningful to me.”

Can the 44-year-old Rivers still paly. He admits he doesn’t know for sure.

“I know five years is a long time. Believe me, that weighed on me a lot,” Jones said.

Still, Rivers said he’s feeling confident, and he could play as soon as Sunday.