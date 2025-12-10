Puka Nacua wins third career NFC offensive player of the week award

Puka Nacua had an excellent performance in the Rams’ big win over the Cardinals on Sunday, making contested catch after contested catch.

Nacua has now been recognized by the league, as he was named NFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday.

In his third season, Nacua has become one of the NFL’s elite receivers. He finished Sunday’s contest with seven receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first time all year he’s recorded a multi-touchdown game.

Nacua now has 277 career catches, which passed Michael Thomas (274) for most career receptions in his first 40 games.

This is Nacua’s third career offensive player of the week award and the second time he’s earned the honor in 2025.

Nacua leads the league with 93 catches this season, despite missing one game due to injury. He’s tallied 1,186 yards with six touchdowns.

The Rams will be at home to face the Lions on Sunday.