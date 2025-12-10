Shane Steichen: Philip Rivers is excited to be back, “We’ll see” who starts on Sunday

Could Philip Rivers go from five years out of the NFL to starting on Sunday? Colts head coach Shane Steichen isn’t ruling it out.

Steichen told reporters that quarterback Riley Leonard, who finished last week’s game after Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, will practice today despite a knee injury. But he wouldn’t say whether Leonard will start on Sunday or whether Rivers, the 44-year-old who just joined the Colts, will start.

“We’ll see,” was all Steichen would say about his starter for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Steichen sounded excited about the possibility of Rivers playing right away.

“His passion and his obsession for the game is unmatched. For him to come back and want to do this at 44 years old I think is incredible,” Steichen said. “We’re excited for his opportunity. He’s one of the most passionate players I’ve ever been around. The obsession for the game is off the charts. I know he’s fired up to be back in this building.”

The Colts would be underdogs at Seattle even if Jones were healthy. Without their starting quarterback, they’re two-touchdown underdogs. Steichen knows he’s going to have to take some chances to pull off an upset and keep his team in playoff contention, and the high-risk, high-reward option of going with the 44-year-old Rivers could be his choice.