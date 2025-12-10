 Skip navigation
Josh Allen is the AFC offensive player of the week for the third time this season

  
Published December 10, 2025 12:06 PM

The Bills needed a win last Sunday to keep serious hopes of winning another AFC East title alive and quarterback Josh Allen came up big in the snow to get it for them.

Cincinnati took a 11-point lead over Allen and the Bills in the first half before the 2024 MVP was able to get things going. Allen threw touchdowns in the second and third quarter as the Bills kept pace with the Bengals and then ran for a 40-yard score to cut the deficit to three points. The Bills took a lead on an interception return by Christian Benford and Allen then helped put the game away with his third touchdown pass of the day.

Allen finished the afternoon 22-of-28 for 251 yards and he ran for 78 yards in the 39-34 win.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Allen has been named the AFC offensive player of the week for that effort. It’s the third time he’s taken those honors and the 18th time in his career.