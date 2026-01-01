Javonte Williams remains out of practice, but Jake Ferguson returns to limited work

The Cowboys added running back Javonte Williams (shoulder/neck) to their initial practice report on Wednesday night. He did not practice on Wednesday and remained out on Thursday.

The team did see the return of tight end Jake Ferguson (calf) to limited work on Thursday.

Wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (knee), left guard Tyler Smith (knee) and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (personal) returned to full participation on Thursday. Flournoy and Smith were limited on Wednesday, while Winfrey missed the session.

Offensive guard T.J. Bass (knee), running back Malik Davis (calf/eye) and cornerback Shavon Revel (concussion/neck) remained out of practice.

Cornerback Josh Butler (knee), running back Phil Mafah (shoulder), linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (concussion), and defensive end Payton Turner (ribs) again were limited.

Right guard Tyler Booker (ankle), cornerback Caelen Carson (hamstring), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (hand), wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (shoulder/foot), defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (neck) and safety Donovan Wilson (hip) remained full participants.