Victims in Matt Weiss case are in the dark

The criminal case against former Ravens and Michigan assistant Matt Weiss is moving toward a November 2025 trial. The victims of his alleged hacking of thousands of accounts of female athletes know little or nothing about what he saw.

“I feel like we are kind of being held in the dark,” a victim who changed her name to “Hannah” for the purposes of an interview by Austin Meek of TheAthletic.com.

Hannah has joined the civil litigation filed primarily against Weiss, Michigan, and a company known as Keffer Development Services, a third-party vendor that manages databases of athlete information.

Per Meek, more than a dozen lawsuits have been filed since Weiss was indicted in March.

At the time, the NFL teams Weiss has worked for — the Ravens and, since he was fired by Michigan, the Seahawks and Browns — have had nothing to say. The Chargers, who currently employ former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, also did not respond to a request for comment after the news broke. At the annual league meeting, Jim Harbaugh said of the charges against Weiss, “Shocked. Completely shocked. Disturb.”

Meek also found a since-deleted story on the Ravens’ website crediting Weiss’s film study for the NFL’s eventual solution to the longstanding definition of a catch. Said Ravens coach John Harbaugh in the story regarding Weiss, “He’s a really, really smart guy. He’s a really good football coach. And he has a real eye for these kinds of things.”

Weiss, who had advanced to the position of offensive coordinator at Michigan, seemingly had a bright future. That has now changed, dramatically.

While Watt, like every criminal defendant, is entitled to the Constitutional presumption of innocence, it won’t be easy to overcome what the authorities clearly believe is a clear set of digital footprints linking him to the information he allegedly accessed.