Jerry Jones on trade deadline: We’ll probably do a couple things this week

  
Published November 3, 2024 04:36 PM

The Cowboys fell to 3-5 with Sunday’s loss to the Falcons and team owner Jerry Jones suggested that the roster will be changing in the next couple of days.

The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday afternoon and Jones told reporters that the team has “some things in the mix” as they move toward that point. Jones suggested that those moves will be additions rather than subtractions.

“We’ll probably do a couple things this week. . . . I’m a long way from being dismayed about this team this year,” Jones said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The Cowboys had quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb leave with injuries on Sunday. Extended absences for either player won’t inspire much confidence about what the future holds in Dallas, but we’ll find out soon what kind of changes Jones has in mind.