Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion

Lions acquire Za’Darius Smith in trade with Browns

  
Published November 5, 2024 08:26 AM

Za’Darius Smith is on the move.

Word that the Lions were expected to trade for the veteran Browns pass rusher came during Sunday’s games and multiple reports on Tuesday morning say that the deal is now done.

Smith will be going to the Lions along with a 2026 seventh-round pick while a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-rounder go to Cleveland.

Smith had 23 tackles and five sacks in nine games for the Browns. He has 65 sacks in 132 career games.

The trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon and the Browns, who traded wide receiver Amari Cooper a couple of weeks ago, could make other moves as their 2-7 start to the season has made looking to the future an appealing prospect in Cleveland.