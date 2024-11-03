 Skip navigation
Source: Za’Darius Smith to Lions is expected tonight or tomorrow

  
Published November 3, 2024 02:11 PM

Yes, the Lions and Browns have discussed a potential trade for defensive end Za’Darius Smith. At this point, the expectation is that it’ll be more than talk.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the current expectation is that Smith will be traded to Detroit tonight or tomorrow.

Smith, 32, has played for the Ravens, Packers, and Vikings. He has said he’d welcome a trade to Detroit, since it would allow him to compete directly with two of his former teams.

The Lions lost defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to injury three weeks ago. It’s been believed that they’ll trade for a pass rusher. They haven’t yet. With the deadline coming on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, it could be now or never.

Smith has five sacks in eight games this season. He is playing for the Browns on Sunday, against the Chargers.