Lions and Browns have discussed a Za’Darius Smith trade

The Lions need a defensive end. The Browns need to rebuild their roster by shedding veterans and adding draft picks. The two teams might be able to come to a deal.

Defensive end Za’Darius Smith could be traded from Cleveland to Detroit amid trade talks between the two clubs, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Lions have been ravaged by injuries on their defensive line, most notably to defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who was the favorite to win the NFL’s defensive player of the year award when he was lost with a broken leg. They could use a defensive end as they continue their push for the Super Bowl, and Smith could be a logical candidate.

The 32-year-old Smith has started all eight games for the Browns this year and recorded five sacks. Smith’s base salary is just $1.2 million this season and the Lions could easily add him and remain well under the salary cap.