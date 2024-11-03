 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions and Browns have discussed a Za’Darius Smith trade

  
Published November 3, 2024 05:03 AM

The Lions need a defensive end. The Browns need to rebuild their roster by shedding veterans and adding draft picks. The two teams might be able to come to a deal.

Defensive end Za’Darius Smith could be traded from Cleveland to Detroit amid trade talks between the two clubs, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Lions have been ravaged by injuries on their defensive line, most notably to defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who was the favorite to win the NFL’s defensive player of the year award when he was lost with a broken leg. They could use a defensive end as they continue their push for the Super Bowl, and Smith could be a logical candidate.

The 32-year-old Smith has started all eight games for the Browns this year and recorded five sacks. Smith’s base salary is just $1.2 million this season and the Lions could easily add him and remain well under the salary cap.