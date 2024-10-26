Rams try to conjure a trade market for Tre’Davious White

With two wins since Sunday, the Rams are trying to make it look like they were never trying to shop receiver Cooper Kupp. They remain interested in shopping cornerback Tre’Davious White.

If they can kick-start a market.

On Saturday, ESPN reported that the Rams are open to trading White.

The veteran cornerback has a one-year, $4.25 million deal with the Rams. He has been inactive the past two weeks, due to the return of Darious Williams from injured reserve.

A two-time Pro Bowler with the Bills in 2019 and 2020, White signed with the Rams in April. He has four starts this season.

As one league source characterized the report, the Rams seem to be trying to get the word out that White is available. And if/when they change their mind, they can try to say they were never going to trade him.

There’s nothing wrong with using the media to create a trade market. Other teams have done it. The end result is that, thanks to the ESPN report, everyone knows that White is in play, 10 days from the trade deadline.