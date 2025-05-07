Limited quotes emerge from Bill Belichick’s NYU book event

Bill Belichick’s second significant book-tour event apparently was uneventful.

The conversation with Suzy Welch at NYU has received no significant media coverage (it seems as if no media was even present). On Wednesday, LinkedIn distributed quotes from the portion of the session that featured an interview with Jessi Hempel, a LinkedIn senior editor-at-large.

Here are the quotes from Belichick.

On leadership lessons he learned from Jack Welch: “Jack told me, when you have to release an employee, treat them the same way on the way out that you treated them on the way in, unless they did something egregious.”

On being a positive force for the team, regardless of role: “Leadership is really very simple. When you have a team, every person on the team, whether it’s the starting quarterback, the equipment manager, the linebacker coach or whoever, if they do their job and they truly put the team first, they bring positive leadership to the team. And that job could be picking up towels, that job could be rushing the pass, or that job could be returning punts, but everybody else on the team will respect their performance and respect their commitment to the team, and know they can count on that person to do their job.”

On competition: “The best players play, and they play ahead of the other ones, and the best players make the team, and the ones who aren’t as good don’t make it. Maybe they get better and eventually make the team and come up off the practice squad. The Tom Bradys and the Julian Edelmans and guys that started at the bottom and worked their way up, but that’s through a process of competition. So in my world, everything is settled on competition, and competition is what makes you better.”

And that’s it. Which makes it all predictable and boring. Which makes it all exactly what Belichick is aiming for.

Even if it doesn’t create the kind of buzz his publisher may have been hoping for.