For Daniel Jones and the Colts, 2026 becomes much more complicated

On Sunday, the 2025 season ended for Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, with a torn Achilles tendon in his right leg. His 2026 prospects have become much more complicated. As have his team’s, at the most important position.

Jones had signed a one-year, $14 million contract with Indianapolis. He earned the Week 1 starting job, winning eight of 12 games before making an early exit on Sunday in Jacksonville.

The Colts seemingly had found a long-term answer. An end to the post-Luck revolving door of Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles, Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew, and Joe Flacco.

Now what? Jones will be rehabbing the injury in March, when it’s time for the Colts and other teams to begin getting the QB ducks in a row for 2026. Any chance at a multi-year deal have been dashed. The team’s fallback of the franchise tag won’t happen, either.

Yes, Kirk Cousins got a four-year deal with $100 million fully guaranteed two years ago, only four-plus months after suffering the same injury. But how has that worked out for the Falcons? Besides, Cousins was more consistent and accomplished before he hit free agency after six years with the Vikings.

Regardless of how it plays out, the injury changes everything for the Colts and for Jones. And tough decisions will need to be made by both the team and the player, decisions much tougher than the ones they were going to make — how many commas, how many zeroes?