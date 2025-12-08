 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_broncosraiders_251208.jpg
Raiders ‘don’t look good’ after loss to Broncos
nbc_pft_jagscolts_251208.jpg
Jaguars, Colts headed opposite directions
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowndown_251208.jpg
Arrow is down on the College Football Playoff

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
nbc_pft_broncosraiders_251208.jpg
Raiders ‘don’t look good’ after loss to Broncos
nbc_pft_jagscolts_251208.jpg
Jaguars, Colts headed opposite directions
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowndown_251208.jpg
Arrow is down on the College Football Playoff

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
It’s another free On Our Way Home ebook day

  
Published December 8, 2025 11:39 AM

It’s free again. But only for Monday.

The On Our Way Home ebook can be yours for the low prices of nothing, for the rest of Monday, December 8. (The switch technically flips at 3:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.)

It’s a Christmas story with ghosts. Or it’s a ghost story set at Christmas. That’s a slight spoiler, but it’s pretty obvious for the get-go that the main character sees dead people.

Just click here, download, and start reading. It costs you not a penny. And you just might enjoy it. It’s objectively good, despite the fact that I wrote it.

Of all the books I’ve written, this one is my favorite. So far.

This is the perfect time of year to read it. And this is a perfect day to get it.

It’ll be free for two more days between now and Christmas Day. But why wait for that? Get it now.