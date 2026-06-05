Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw says knee feels best it has since 2024 injury

The Vikings have played 34 regular season games over the last two seasons, but they’ve only had left tackle Christian Darrisaw for half of them.

Darrisaw tore ligaments in his knee in October of the 2024 season and he missed seven games last year after returning to action. Darrisaw also missed portions of several other games, which left the Vikings to do a lot of shuffling along the offensive line on their way to missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record.

The line took another hit when center Ryan Kelly retired this offseason, but Darrisaw said on Thursday that he feels he’s turned a corner in terms of his health.

“Best it’s felt in two years,” Darrisaw said, via Emily Leiker of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “I’m trending in the right direction. Full motion, everything feels great.”

The Vikings have to settle on a quarterback for the 2026 season, but any choice will have a better chance to succeed if Darrisaw is available more often this fall than he’s been the last two seasons.