Lions don’t know when Kerby Joseph will be healthy enough to return

In 2024, Lions safety Kerby Joseph was a first-team All-Pro, and in early 2025 he was rewarded with a four–year, $86 million contract extension. Things have not gone well since then.

Joseph missed most of last season with a knee injury, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell says he has no idea when Joseph will be cleared to play again.

“Really, I don’t know. I honestly do not know,” Campbell said. “I know this: We have done everything we can, and he’s done everything he can do to this point, and we are trying to be as smart as we can and not push this until we absolutely have to. Because once we’ve done that, then we’ll know one way or another. And it’s not worth it right now. We’re just slowly building, continuing to strengthen there, he’s getting treatment, he’s done different things at different places to try to help. I feel good about that. I feel good about everything we’ve done, and so does he. We won’t know. I mean, honestly, we probably won’t know until we get into the thick of training camp.”

Campbell’s tone did not suggest a lot of optimism about Joseph’s ability to play any time soon, and when asked about various treatments Joseph has tried, Campbell cut off the question with, “I’m not gonna get into all that.”

Overall, it was an update that doesn’t sound good for the Lions’ hopes of getting Joseph back to All-Pro form this season.