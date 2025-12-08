Colts don’t know when, or if, Anthony Richardson will be cleared to return in 2025

With Colts starting quarterback Daniel Jones out for the season after tearing an Achilles tendon on Sunday, the next question becomes whether Anthony Richardson will be able to step in.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Richardson — who suffered an orbital fracture prior to the Week 6 game against the Cardinals — has not been cleared to return. Moreover, the Colts don’t know when or if he’ll be cleared at any point in 2025.

Richardson’s injury was the result of a freak accident with an exercise band. It happened the same day that cornerback Charvarius Ward sustained a concussion during pre-game warmups.

Richardon’s status leaves rookie Riley Leonard as the starter. Brett Rypien is on the practice squad. On Sunday, the emergency option was tight end Tyler Warren.

The fourth overall pick in 2023, Richardson started four games as a rookie and 11 in 2024. The Colts signed Jones to compete with Richardson, and Jones won the job.

Richardson remains under contract through 2026. But it’s up in the air, at best, as to whether he’ll be able to play in any of the final four regular-season games or any postseason games.

With the Colts slumping from 7-1 to 8-5 and upcoming games against the Seahawks, 49ers, Jaguars, and Texans, it’s looking more and more likely that there won’t be a postseason game for the Colts in 2025 — which would be their fifth straight non-playoff year.