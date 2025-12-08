Justin Jefferson on having 2 catches for 11 yards: I’d rather win and not get the ball

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has had two of the worst statistical games of his career the last two weeks, catching two passes for four yards in last week’s 26-0 loss to the Seahawks, and then catching two passes for 11 yards in yesterday’s 31-0 win over the Commanders. It’s easy for Jefferson to say which game he enjoyed more.

After Sunday’s win, Jefferson said his individual stats aren’t important to him on days when his team plays well.

“I’d rather win and not get the ball than lose and not get the ball,” Jefferson said. “As long as we’re winning, this team is coming in here with a smile on our face and we have the confidence to continue on and better ourselves, and make sure that we continue this feeling, that’s the main objective.”

Jefferson is averaging a career-low 12.7 yards per catch, a career-low 4.9 catches per game and a career-low 62.3 receiving yards per game. He can’t be happy with how the season is going.

But after the Vikings snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday, Jefferson was not complaining. The first priority is to win, and then he’ll hope he can go back to putting up the numbers he has for most of his career.