Report: DeAndre Hopkins trade done, Titans to pay about half his remaining salary

DeAndre Hopkins is on his way to Kansas City.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans and Chiefs have completed a trade that will send the veteran wide receiver to the back-to-back Super Bowl champions. The Titans will get a fifth-round pick that can escalate to a fourth-rounder if certain conditions are met.

When news of the pending deal surfaced on Wednesday morning, there was word that the Titans would pick up some of Hopkins’s salary to facilitate the deal. Per the most recent report, about half of Hopkins’s remaining salary — over $5 million — will be paid by his former team.

Hopkins will have to sign a new contract to reflect the new agreement, so an official announcement may take some time but the Chiefs will have a new offensive piece in their arsenal sooner rather than later.