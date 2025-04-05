Jason Kelce says his words have been misunderstood by opponents of the tush push

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce has said that the tush push “sucks for the center.” He has said he used to yell, “Fuck my life” when the play was called. He has said the play is grueling. But he has never said it should be illegal.

So when Kelce heard that his own words were being used as an argument for banning the tush push, he objected.

Responding to a report that Bills owner Terry Pegula spoke at the league meeting and said that Kelce retired because of wear and tear from the tush push, Kelce posted on social media that that’s not the case.

“I think the good gentleman from Buffalo appears to have misunderstood my meaning of the word grueling, I have never called the play dangerous,” Kelce wrote. “If the NFL wishes to summon me for legitimate thoughts on the tush push under oath, I’d be glad to give my testimony.”

Packers President Mark Murphy, who proposed the tush push rule that the league tabled at this week’s meeting, also referenced Kelce’s comments as a reason to ban the play.

“I believe Jason Kelce has made public comments about, he’s glad he’s not involved in the play anymore because he felt it was pretty dangerous,” Murphy said.

Kelce said on his podcast that the play is physically difficult but not dangerous.

“The play sucks to run, but it sucks because of exertion. It’s not going to be a play, in my opinion, where you’re going to see this huge increase and chance of risk of injury,” Kelce said.

As NFL teams continue to debate the tush push, and perhaps pass a new rule that would ban all pushing of players, Kelce’s first-hand experience will be a part of the discussion. Even if Kelce says his comments have been misunderstood.