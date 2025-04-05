 Skip navigation
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

It’s a winner’s choice book giveaway weekend

  
Published April 5, 2025 10:45 AM

It’s been a hectic couple of weeks. So hectic that I haven’t had time to direct this platform toward the effort to sell a few books.

Or to give a few away.

This weekend, it’s winner’s choice. Father of Mine, Son of Mine, On Our Way Home. Hard copy, signed and sealed and delivered to the address of your choosing (within the continental U.S.).

Or you can drop a mere 99 cents for the ebook version of any of them. Ninety-nine cents. You can find nothing that cheap.

To enter, send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “4/5/25 book giveaway.” I’ll pick the winner(s) early this week and send them out by Friday.

In the meantime, 99 cents. Ebook. Start with Father of Mine. Give it a try. It’s the safest bet you’ll make all weekend, since the downside is the loss of less than a buck.

And if you sufficiently hate it to want your dollar back, convince me that you’ve read it, explain why you think it was caca, and I’ll send you a dollar. Or maybe 99 pennies.